Packers explore social distancing options at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The NFL is moving forward with plans for the upcoming season, which means teams like the Packers are trying to figure out how they'll do that safely.

They're exploring possible social distancing ideas for games.

At Lambeau Field, that could mean three empty rows of seats between fans.

The Sports Business Journal told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN it could differ by stadium whether they are full, half-empty or empty.

The Journal's Ben Fischer says the Miami Dolphins are floating the idea of allowing 15,000 fans into a stadium that holds 65,000.