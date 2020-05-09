Remote control: Tech support staffers star in NFL offseason

The early front-runners for the NFL MVP award work in information technology. Tech support around the league helped the widely viewed draft run remotely without a hitch last month. Now these often overlooked and underappreciated staffers remain vital. They’re tasked with ensuring this unprecedented virtual offseason program can operate during the pandemic. That means making sure players, coaches and other employees on each team can stay connected via video conference for instruction and discussion. NFL general managers have raved about how smoothly the operation has been. IT staffers are grateful for the recognition but simply focused on doing their jobs.