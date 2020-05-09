Winona Central Fire Station Gives Away Free Masks

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Fire Department held a free mask giveaway on Saturday morning for the community.

The giveaway was made possible with the help of Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a group helping to connect those in need in the community with those who are willing to help them out.

For more information about Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, along with volunteer opportunities, the organizations Facebook page can be reached by this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WinonaNeighbors/

The next mask distribution will take place next Saturday at Winona's Central Fire Station from noon until 4:00 p.m.