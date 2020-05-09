6.9 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 14 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased on Saturday, as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,670 new test results, of which 349--or 6.9 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Friday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

Wisconsin has 51 labs capable of processing a total of 13,797 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 9,939.

Over 101,000 tests have come back negative.

The virus has killed 398 Wisconsinites. That is up 14 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Eighteen percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,806 people. That is 39 more than the day before.

Health officials also released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 4,875. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Saturday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were five total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one fewer than the day before. One of the five is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Six are in use at this time.

Jackson County reported two new cases Saturday. Eleven of their 14 cases have since recovered.