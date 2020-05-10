 Skip to Content

A brief walk through Norskedalen

Norskedalen
The entrance to Norskedalen, which means Norwegian Valley. Norskedalen is just outside Coon Valley, WI.,
Norskedalen
A stream running through Norskedalen.
Norskedalen
View of a stream running through the Norskedalen property.
Norskedalen
You'll see bluffs and hills throughout the Norskedalen property.

Coon Valley, WI (WXOW) As long as you practice physical distancing, activity outside is quite beneficial now.

There are a number of options, including a place called Norskedalen - 400 acres of beautiful land just outside Coon Valley.

Norskedalen is open for walking and hiking with guidance from the La Crosse County Health Department.

If you decide to go, call before you do. You can make a reservation at 608-452-3424.

Once you're there, they'll assign you a place to begin so you can practice physical distancing from others who might be there enjoying the property.

Then, you can hike or walk or sit and appreciate your surroundings.

Adults are $6.00, children under 12, $3.00.

If you want to learn more about Norskedalen, you can visit norskedalen.org.

