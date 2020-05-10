Another Chilly Night Ahead

Quite the chilly day…

Highs struggled to reach 50 degrees today, with most only getting to the upper 40s. Our average highs for this time of year are generally in the upper 60s, so we fell about 20 degrees short. Rain showers moved through as an area of low pressure made its way into our area. Generally, we saw anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch upwards of four tenths of an inch in spots. Regardless, we needed every drop we got considering how dry it is. This area of low pressure will continue to move SE and showers will taper off this evening.

Freeze Warning...

Most of our area will be under a freeze warning starting Monday at 2 AM. Clouds will begin to clear and this will allow our temperatures to really drop. We can expect widespread frost as many will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s early Monday morning. Keep those plants covered or bring them in because Monday night into Tuesday will likely be just as chilly.

Warming Pattern…

Good news if you love warmer weather! Starting Monday, highs will be slightly warmer in the low 50s, but we should see plenty of sun. Tuesday looks similar as high pressure sets into the region, again giving us 50s and sunshine. Our pattern becomes a bit unsettled for Wednesday afternoon as our next storm system moves in. We could see some widespread measurable rainfall Wednesday night. Starting Thursday, we will likely be back to the upper 60s and low 70s! We have a slight chance for a few t-storms, but overall this forecast favors warmer weather into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your Mother’s Day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears