CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Cashton Community Club hosted its annual "Mother's Day Chicken Dinner" by selling meals in a drive-thru format per social distancing rules.

"The money stays in our area and it goes to scholarships to local groups that are in need of funds to improve our community," Mary Beth Hanson said.

Despite the rain, wind and sleet, the cars were lined up all the way down the street.