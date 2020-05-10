Coronavirus complicates safety for families living together

For millions of Americans living in multigenerational families, following social distancing protocols is almost impossible. Francy Sandoval is among those facing arduous decisions when it comes to living jointly. She shares a home in suburban Chicago with her asthmatic mother and works in a high-risk job at a clinic with many coronavirus patients. She says working during this time isn’t as stressful as coming home. It’s an issue that reverberates deepest in communities of color, where families from different generations live together at much higher rates, in some cases nearly double that of white families. Multigenerational living has been on the rise since the 1980s.