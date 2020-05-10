Gundersen Health System to offer limited in-person care

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is starting to offer partial in-person care at its facilities.

In a news release Sunday, they said they are focusing on low-risk, high-priority patients while continuing to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is part of their plan, they said, to restore Gundersen operations while providing care for patients.

Gundersen will continue to offer virtual care options for patients who can have care provided for from their homes.

“We remain committed to our plan to carefully and safely resume services beginning with low risk, high priority cases. We will test our designs for the safety of our patients and staff and expand as we believe best serves our patients and the community,” said Gundersen Chief Executive Officer Scott Rathgaber, MD in the statement.

They also reminded people to not let concerns about COVID-19 prevent them from getting care, especially if it is urgent or an emergency. Gundersen said that they are taking every precaution to make sure patients and staff are safe at all their locations.