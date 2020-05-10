La Crosse nurses travel to New York City to battle COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Traveling nurses Jacob Stodola and Brandyn Domnie went to New York City to help take care of patients at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two nurses were hired by New West to work at Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, NY for three months.

Stodola is a Galesville, WI native who said 95% of Jacobi Medical Center's patients are COVID-19 positive.

"We've encountered many deaths," Stodola said. "Unfortunately they happen quite often. This disease works very quickly."

Before they started working at the hospital, the ration of patients to nurses was 11-to-1.

"We hit the ground running and we were given an assignment," Rice Lake, WI native Domnie said. "[We] didn't really get much orientation to the floor or anything but I think they just needed help so bad that there was limited time."

Stodola said New York City plans to re-open on May 15th.

"I hope that when they open New York City that people will be safe and will wear the proper masks and things that the city is suggesting that they wear," Stodola said. "So that we don't see a large surge in new cases."

Their contract ends on July 21st.