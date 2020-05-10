Minnesota reports 20 more deaths, 481 new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday that COVID-19 cases in the state rose to more than 11,000.

There are now 11,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with the addition of 481 new cases.

Of the total cases, 1,360 are health care workers, an increase of 31 from Saturday.

More than half, 6,882, are people who no longer need isolation according to the state.

MDH also said Sunday that with an additional 4,600 tests they've moved past 111,000 tests for the virus.

With 20 new COVID-19 deaths, the death toll in Minnesota is 578. Of those, 464 were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations also rose Sunday. A total of 1,657 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began with 45 new hospitalizations reported. The number of people in the hospital dropped from 476 on Saturday to 434 on Sunday. The number of people in the ICU on Sunday was at 199.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

One new case was reported in Winona County on Sunday. It brings the total in the county to 71.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore or Houston counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 71 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.