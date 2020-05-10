Minnesota Legion Baseball season canceled over virus fears

Minnesota’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball says the league “cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.” Minnesota had 366 American Legion teams last year, making Minnesota the largest state in the nation for American Legion baseball. The Star Tribune reports Legion baseball in Minnesota dates to 1923, with the first tournament being held in Mankato in 1926. The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 11,271. Officials say 20 new deaths were reported, raising Minnesota’s death toll to 578.