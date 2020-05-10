Quite the chilly Mother’s Day

Warmer for Saturday…

Highs climbed to the 60s on Saturday and it was by far one of the warmer days we have had recently. We also had a surge of moisture into the region as dew points began to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered showers were developing ahead of an approaching warm front, attached to an area of low pressure. Precipitation stayed mostly rain but a few snowflakes were mixed in early Sunday morning.

Mother's Day...

Showers/wintry mix look to end midday Sunday, but clouds will stick around with breezy conditions. We could see wind gusts up to 25mph at times. Highs on Sunday will struggle to get out of the 40s…Happy Mother’s Day!

Cool then warm…

Our extended outlook favors a stretch of cool weather into the middle part of this upcoming week. Highs Sunday through Tuesday will only be in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look to warm back up and then hopefully 70s for the end of the week. We do have a fairly unsettled pattern for the upcoming week, dry Monday and Tuesday with rain chances increasing for Wednesday through Friday. All in all, if you love the warmer weather you won’t have to wait too much longer.

Have a great rest of your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears