Social media companies work to stop COVID-19 misinformation

(CNN) -- Right now, social media companies like Facebook and YouTube are working to take down a conspiracy video that's gotten millions of views.

It's called 'Plandemic' and social media companies say it's full of misinformation.

Facebook said it pulled the video because it claimed wearing masks could make people sick, which is not true.

But even after it was removed, people were still sharing copies of it.

"People want to believe these things and it fits their beliefs, the bubble that they're in. And so then they want to share it with their friends, like they've got some inside knowledge," said Alan Duke, editor in chief of Lead Stories, a fact-checking company.

Online COVID-19 conspiracy theories have also targeted people like Dr. Anthony Fauci and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Experts are reminding people to think before you share.