Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 400; total cases top 10K

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/AP) - Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll has reached 400.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases as of Sunday. That’s nearly 40 percent of the total cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has now reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of positive test results statewide grew to 10,219 on Sunday, up 280 from the previous day.

Over 105,000 tests have come back negative.

Eighteen percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,820 people.

There are a total of 332 people hospitalized as of Sunday. 113 are in intensive care. Of the 1,257 ventilators in the state, 340 were in use.

Health officials also released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,014. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Sunday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one more than the day before. One of the six is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Six are in use at this time.

One new case was reported by the Monroe County Health Department. They identified her as a woman in her 50s who is currently hospitalized.