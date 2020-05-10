Woman dies days after being shot in car in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a woman has died days after she was shot in a car that crashed into a tree. The shooting happened Monday night in south Minneapolis. Police say the woman and a man were in a vehicle that was shot at. The woman was struck, and the car crashed into a tree. Whoever fired the shots fled before police arrived. Police say the woman was taken in grave condition to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died Friday. The Star Tribune reports police have reported no arrests as of Saturday.