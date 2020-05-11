American Hockey League cancels rest of season, playoffs

(AP) - The American Hockey League has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO David Andrews announced the league ‘has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.’

The AHL's Board of Governors made that determination in a conference call Friday.

The 84th season for the NHL's top minor league was suspended March 12 with 209 games remaining.

The Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936. The AHL hopes to return next season. That remains uncertain with the possibility of no fans allowed in arenas.