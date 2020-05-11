Arcadia man killed when tree falls on him

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Arcadia man was killed in a tree-cutting accident last Friday.

It happened around 7:43 p.m. on County Road J in the township of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Galen Lee Mueller, 75, was reported missing on Friday evening. They were told he was out at a location off County Road J cutting wood earlier in the day.

Deputies went to the location and found his truck. A search of the area began using K-9s, thermal imaging and members of the Arcadia and Dodge fire departments.

At around 11:25 p.m., searchers found Mueller several hundred yards from his truck.

Authorities say he was killed when a tree fell on him.

No foul play is suspected.