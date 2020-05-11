Caledonia clinic to reopen

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - On Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System announced that it will be reopening its clinic in Caledonia, Minnesota.

The clinic has been closed since March 26, but will now reopen on May 18.

Mayo Clinic has implemented numerous safety measures; including patient screening, universal masking enhanced cleaning protocol, and the implementation of a respiratory clinic. Those safety measures will protect the patients and staff as they bring them back on-site. "It's going to be a different experience and really all the changes we have made are meant to make your visit with us very safe," said family medicine doctor Michelle Rein. "We feel that this is as safe as staying in your own home as long as the appropriate measures are taken by staff and patients alike."

Rein also says it is important to reopen the clinic to provide care to those who live near the clinic, "With this shelter in place order, it's really important that we stay as close to home as possible. So having medical resources close to home is going to be very important to meet people where they are. So it's really nice to be able to offer care to patients close to their home where they can stay safe and where they are confident in their abilities to reach us."

Mayo Clinic reminds patients showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms to please call first before going to a care facility. If they meet testing criteria, patients will be directed to a testing site in La Crosse.