Fire at Minneapolis mosque found to be accidental

Officials say the cause of a fire at a mosque in Minneapolis is accidental in nature. Police spokesman John Elder said Monday investigators found the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. A neighbor saw the fire overnight Sunday at Tawfiq Islamic Center Mosque and called for help. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the entryway with minor damage. The fire battalion chief told KSTP-TV crews found a broken window when they arrived with flames behind it. No one was in the mosque at the time.