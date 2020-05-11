Freeze warning tonight, then warming…

Cold and breezy Friday…

After a very cold night with lows in the 20s and 30s, temperatures rebounded to the 50s. Those are well below average, and through mid week we will be cooler than normal.

Freeze Warning for the area…

Widespread expected temperatures in the lower 20s to lower 30s have prompted a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight into Tuesday morning until 9 am. Once again protect those sensitive plants.

Showery Wednesday and Thursday…

A new storm system will move in for Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and overnight, and the chances will continue into Thursday. There is a potential for t-storms, but we don’t expect severe weather. Temperatures will rise to near or above average in the lower 70s from Thursday through Sunday, perhaps even warmer by Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden