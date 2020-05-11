Gov. Evers announces some retail stores can reopen with a few customers

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is continuing to, as he calls it, "turn the dial" toward reopening Wisconsin.

On Monday afternoon, the governor announced all "standalone or strip mall-based retail stores with an entrance or entrances to the outside may offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time. Any entrances through a mall or interconnected passage must be closed to the public."

The governor says face coverings are strongly encouraged for staff and customers with the new order.

The order is also allowing drive-in movie theaters to open with some restrictions.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," said Gov. Evers in a news release. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."

According to the governor, drive-in theatres may not offer outdoor seating and customers can only leave their cars to get concessions and use the restroom.

LEARN MORE: FAQ on Gov. Evers' new Emergency Order