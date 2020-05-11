Green Bay Asian market pays it forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The kitchen at Main Oriental Market is closed, but Tara and Kao Shoua Yang are using it to give back.

"Today we donated egg rolls and fried rice," Manager Tara Yang said. "We donated it to St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary's for National Nurses Week."

The mother and daughter duo wanted to show their appreciation to people on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

"We wanted to give back and we wanted to start a pay it forward movement," Yang said.

This happened after learning how important it is to be there for others.

"Our store was vandalized not too long ago and that out pour of love and words of encouragement and kindness from the community really showed us and restores our faith in the community," said Yang.

Yang said the support came from strangers and people who had never visited her family's store.

"For people to actually come here physically and show us that there are good people in the community then there are bad," said Yang.

She's hoping their small act of kindness inspires more people to continue giving back.