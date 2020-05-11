Gundersen La Crosse campus offering drive-up COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing at their La Crosse campus.

The testing is available to those who have already gone through the screening process.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Onalaska is still an option for a testing site.

To begin the screening process, people should call their primary care provider or Gundersen Telephone Nurse Advisors at 608-775-4554 or 800-858-1050.