Holmen student receives academic excellence scholarship

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Braidyn Ruetten, a Holmen high school senior, has been awarded a $10,000 Herb Kohl Education Foundation 2020 Educational Scholarship.

The foundation has been awarding scholarships to celebrate academic excellence since 1990, and in its 30 years, the foundation has given over $20 million to Wisconsin educators and students.

Braidyn plans to take her scholarship to St. Mary's University of Minnesota after high school, where she wants to enroll in the Pre-Physician track and play volleyball with the St. Mary's Cardinals.