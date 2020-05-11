HorseSense thanks donors with special video

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - The community's continued generosity keeps an outdoor therapy program riding high through the pandemic. Thanks in part to two matching grants, Coon Valley-based HorseSense managed to raise $20,000.

After reporting an $18,000 shortfall due to the cancellation of their spring session, the organization reached out to the community. Two generous donors put up $5,000 each with the hope of matching those gifts.

The money will help keep the HorseSense facilities and animals covered during a time of uncertainty, according to the group's executive director, Samantha Hall. They hope to resume riding for the summer months, but there is still plenty of uncertainty. Hall and the riders served by HorseSense thank the community for their generosity. You can see the full thank you video by clicking here. (YouTube)

Volunteers are always welcome to apply. Those interested can do so at the HorseSense website.