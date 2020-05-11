Judge rejects request to lower bond for La Crosse man accused in deadly parking lot fight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A judge has rejected a request for a lower bond amount for the La Crosse man charged with reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Matthew Kinstler attacked 79-year-old Russell Paulson on May 1, after an argument over a parking spot.

Kinstler appeared before Judge Elliott Levine via video conference. His public defender asked the judge for a lower bond amount or a signature bond and house arrest with GPS monitoring. Judge Levine quickly denied that request and stated that the bond will remain at $100,000 cash.

A calendar call was set for May 15 to decide on a date for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police Kinstler accused Paulson of striking his car as he pulled into a spot in the Menard's parking lot on Lang Drive, next to where Kinstler had parked.

The complaint says that witnesses saw Paulson and Kinstler begin arguing, and Kinstler knocked off Paulson's hat, at which point Paulson tried to strike Kinstler using his cane.

Then witnesses say Kinstler grabbed the cane and struck Paulson with it, knocking him to the ground. Paulson later died of his injuries. The autopsy cited blunt trauma to the head as the cause.

In speaking with police, Kinstler claimed self-defense but denied intentionally striking Paulson.