La Crescent-Hokah Modifies Graduation

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah seniors are now able to get some closure on their high school career.

Obviously high school graduations can't look like they normally would this year, but the school says it tried its best to get the seniors a ceremony they deserve.

Students are able to sign up for an individual graduation slot, go up to the school at that time, hear their name called, walk across the stage and get their diploma.

Each student has the opportunity to bring five family members they are quarantining with. This is to adhere by the rule of no more than ten people gathering together (school staff included). There is no personal contact between the staff and students, no handshake, and someone from their family gets to present them with their diploma. While it's still very different from a typical year, it still allows students to have a bit of normalcy.

High School Principal Steve Smith says they asked the students what they wanted for a ceremony, and this was by far the most popular option. "Right now it's just really hard for a senior to not count on all the things that go along with the end of a senior year that are traditions and you know you've looked forward to it for so long," said Smith. "Everybody is trying to do the best they can to create a moment or an opportunity for closure."

Each individual graduation will be recorded, and at the end, edited together to make it seem like there was a real in person ceremony.

These individual ceremonies will continue for the next week, with 10 to 15 mini graduations per day. School staff said about 75% of seniors signed up.

The original graduation date was set for May 31. The district plans to have the complete graduation ceremony ready for students and their families by then.