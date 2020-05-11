Local reaction to smaller retails stores reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Monday the state is turning the dial a little more by allowing smaller retail stores to reopen.

The governor said that standalone retail stores or stores that are a part of a strip mall can reopen as of Monday.

That will affect about sixty retails stores in downtown La Crosse.

While barbershops and salons aren't able to provide hair care services, they can still sell products from their stores.

Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. Executive Director Robin Moses said the governor's move can help small retailers, but other businesses, too.

"This is a good start of what needs to be happening for our retail stores but we still have our restaurants that we need to be concerned about. So I hope that by opening up our retail stores and getting people some people back downtown shopping they'll also be looking to do more takeout and pick up at our cafes and restaurants," said Moses.

There are some guidelines with the governor's order. Only five customers are allowed inside at a time. They must also follow social distancing protocols.