Minnesota reports 528 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

There are now 11,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with the addition of 528 new cases.

Nineteen of the cases involved health care workers. It raises the number of cases to 1,379.

More than half, 7,536, are those who no longer need isolation according to the state.

MDH also said Monday that with an additional 4,600 tests they've moved to nearly 116,000 tests for the virus.

With 13 new COVID-19 deaths, the death toll in Minnesota is 591. Of those, 472, or eight more than Sunday, were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations increased in the last 24 hours. As of Monday morning, 59 more people, or a total of 1,716 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. The number of people currently in the hospital rose from 434 Sunday to 452 on Monday. The number of people in the ICU on Monday was at 194, five fewer than the day before.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 71 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.