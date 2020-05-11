Organic basil recalled over possible contamination

United Natural Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling some Wild Harvest Organic Basil distributed to Minnesota retailers over a possible health risk. The organic basil was distributed from the company’s Hopkins distribution center to grocery stores in Minnesota between April 18 and May 8. UNFI says the product may have been contaminated with a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. No illnesses, including allergic reactions, have been reported. The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Fresh Basil sold in plastic clam shell containers. The container has a white sticker on the back with black ink saying “Product of Colombia” and “112.” The possible contamination was found during routine sampling. Consumers are advised to throw the product away.