Packers-loving family excited for Lambeau experience

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even though the schedule is out, the 2020 NFL season remains up in the air. But one sure thing is a La Crosse family's love for the Green Bay Packers.

Each year, the Packers organization holds their annual 'Packers Everywhere Ticket Takeover Contest.' One lucky fan gets their picture printed on about 80,000 tickets to a regular season game. Haylee Helmle, the fan engagement specialist for the Green Bay Packers, said that this year, they received more than 5,000 entries to the contest.

"Photo submissions are always different. Sometimes they are photos taken at a game or at a tailgate or traveling. Our platform is all about supporting fans from all over the world. We love looking at the submissions, and love that they come from all over,” said Helmle.

One entrant to this year's contest was La Crosse resident Alexandra Viner. She submitted a picture of her 6-year-old son, James, dressed as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Halloween. James has previously won the Chevrolet Packers Fan of the Week contest.

"My friend who had seen the picture before of James dressed as Aaron Rodgers tagged me in the contest. I thought I might as well give it a shot," said Alexandra.

The photo ended up scoring big points across the world. Alexandra's photo was chosen as the winner. In addition to the picture being printed on tickets, the Viners will attend a game in Titletown for free.

"I think the atmosphere of Lambeau is really exciting, and it's just kind of a unifying experience," said Alexandra.

Alexandra and her husband, Kyle, have been fans of the Packers for years. That is a love the couple has passed on to their two sons, James and Louis. When asked how long he has been a Packers fan, James replied, "About forever." Coincidentally, Alexandra said that she was watching a Packers game right before James made his grand entrance into the world.

This will be James' third game in Green Bay, and his little brother will be heading to Lambeau for the first time. During this next visit to see the Packers in action, James is planning to sign a photo of himself in the hopes of exchanging autographs with his hero, Aaron Rodgers.

"I'd say he's my favorite player. I think he's really good at playing football," said James.

With restrictions on social distancing, it is currently unknown how the upcoming NFL season will play out. A lot of sports enthusiasts are questioning if fans will even be allowed in the stands during the game. However, the Viner family remains optimistic to make new memories with their fellow Cheeseheads. They look forward to cheering on the Green and Gold each week, and say there is an empty void in their lives during the offseason.

“Our fans are just so special. They always come out and support. They’re always excited. There’s just nothing like the game day atmosphere. I just think the fact that fans can cheer on the Packers no matter where they live is so special,” said Haylee Helmle.

The Packers organization said that if the season does not go as planned, they will extend the free game offer to the following season for the Viner family.