Police ID Council Bluffs officer who show Nebraska man

Police in the western Iowa city of Council Bluffs have identified an officer who shot an Omaha, Nebraska, man in an exchange of gunfire earlier this month. Police say Officer Michael Roberts shot 34-year-old Jimmy Carr on May 2 outsident a Council Bluffs gas station. Police say Roberts, encountered Carr outside the station while responding to a burglary call, and that Carr pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, injuring Carr. The officer was not hurt. Carr has since been released from an Omaha hospital and is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and other counts.