Sex offender moving to rural Spring Grove

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Sheriff's Office said that a convicted sex offender is moving into the county next week.

The sheriff's office said Markus Dominik Buchite, 27, is moving to the rural Spring Grove area following his release from custody on May 20.

According to online court records, he was convicted in 2012 of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a person under 13.

Buchite is classified as a Level III offender, or what the state classifies as the highest risk to re-offend.

As the notification says, it isn't "to increase fear in the community but rather raise awareness."

Find more about the Community Notification program in the video with this story.