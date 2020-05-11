State investigates Wisconsin Dells resort’s refusal to refund; other area businesses opt for different practice

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- State officials are investigating complaints against the Mt. Olympus theme park in connection with its approach to refunds during this pandemic.



"The Bureau of Consumer Protection at DATCP (Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received eight complaints (since March) about Mount Olympus in the Wisconsin Dells, and all of these complaints relate to refunds and adjustments," DATCP Public Information Officer Ti Gauger tells 27 News.

27 News has heard from more than two dozen resort customers who are irate over the theme park's refusal to fully refund money for reservations during the time encompassed by Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. That order closes all water parks and attractions such as roller coasters, which are big draws for Mt. Olympus.

"And with me being unemployed now, being a hair stylist, I could use that extra money," Medford's Shawn Ernest tells 27 News. Ernest says Mt. Olympus refuses to refund nearly $400 for a reservation intended to help celebrate Ernest's 11-year-old daughter's birthday in late March at the resort. "People are in need," she says of the impact of the resort's decision to only consider rescheduling paid bookings. "I think it's unprofessional."



Calls and emails from 27 News to representatives of Mt. Olympus seeking comment on the theme park's business approach have not been returned. Emails to customers indicate the resort pledged credit toward future, reservation booking. The firm's listed, cancellation policy on its web site suggests refunds are available with cancellation notice. "In the Event you must Cancel. You have 72 hours prior to your arrival date to cancel with a processing fee. If you cancel within 72 hours of your planned arrival date, your total stay will be forfeited. Please give us a Call, Some reservation may qualify for the amount withheld to be used towards a future stay within and up to a 5 year period," the web site states.

Several Wisconsin Dells area businesses did reach out to 27 News about the resort's refund stance, concerned one operator's practice could create a perception of the area's hospitality industry standard.



Owner Dawn Baker of Baker's Sunset Bay Resort says she's made full refunds, as coronavirus-related cancellations pile up.

"We have four guests in house now," Baker tells 27 News. "We should have a minimum of 40 rooms."

"We're talking $100,000 that we're out," Baker says.

But Baker says she's built her business over three decades on repeat customers. Refunding reservation money during this pandemic is part of preserving the loyalty of her clientele.

"It's all about customer service as far as we're concerned," Baker says. "Our hope is that these folks will come to us again."

Owner Kathy Zowin of Dells Watersports says she is also out several thousand dollars in connection with her commitment to full refunds. "A couple dozen reservations that were paid in full have cancelled."

But Zowin says even though only a small portion of her fleet of pontoon, ski, and other motor boats, and kayaks and canoes are out on the water, refunding customers is a bedrock, business principle.

"It's important that we treat people the way we want to be treated," Zowin tells 27 News. "And if certainly someone feels uncomfortable for any reason, I feel its important to have that understanding and simply refund them," Zowin says.

Both Zowin and Baker reflect on June 2008, when torrential rainfall swelled Lake Delton 12 inches, causing a highway on the north side of the lake to collapse and allowing several million gallons of lake water to escape, leaving behind only a lake bed of mud. They say the catastrophe resulted in drastic revenue losses for their businesses. But the owners say they weathered that economic storm to thrive again.



While those businesses are not nearly on the scale of Mt. Olympus, an area competitor vows to refund money during the pandemic.

"Below is our cancellation outline to let you know when you should expect to see your full refund on your original form of payment," states the web site of the Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort. "Please be patient as the Wisconsin Safer at Home order has put a strain on our call center and our ability to do refunds in a mass manner. You will receive a cancellation notice via email, and do not need to call.