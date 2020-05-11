Students and educators created masks for healthcare workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Engineering students at Central High School used technology to help local healthcare workers protect themselves.

The students created 3D-shield masks from a design created by Stratasys, a 3D printing company.

The 3D-shield mask has three holes punched in at the top. The clear shield is from donated overhead projector plastic that can be easily torn away and replaced.

Lucas Jandrin, a Technology Education Teacher at Central High School, said his students were very excited about helping out our local healthcare workers.

"Our community supports our schools," Jandrin said. "We are very fortunate in tech ed to have so many partnerships. Creating these masks are a way to say thank you and give back to our community."

Margie Roerkohl, a retired home economics teacher, hand-sewed 400 masks which will be given to Gundersen Health System.

Roerkohl said a former student approached her about the idea and thought it would be a great idea to make the masks.

"Being that I have a daughter that is working on the front-line, I felt more passionate about it," Roerkohl said, "I'm not a huge quilter, but I found some of my quilting things and a drawer full of fabric and just started cutting, and I'm still going."

Roerkohl's handmade masks will go not only to Gundersen Health System but also to health care facilities across Wisconsin and the U.S.