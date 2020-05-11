Trump casts doubt on mail voting. His campaign promotes it.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is helping Republican voters cast their ballots through the mail even as the president calls the process unreliable. The campaign and its partners with state and national Republican parties are helping voters request absentee ballots and urging them to return those ballots in upcoming elections. It’s standard campaign practice but highlights the tensions in the GOP over mail voting in the era of the coronavirus. Democrats are pushing aggressively to expand mail voting because voting in person may not be safe. But Republicans risk falling behind while the president criticizes a practice that campaigns rely on.