USAF rejects Wisconsin Guard sergeant’s reprisal allegations

U.S. Air Force investigators have rejected a Wisconsin National Guard sergeant’s allegations that his commanders retaliated against him after he complained about sexual assaults in his unit. The Secretary of the Air Force Inspector General notified Master Sgt. Jay Ellis on Wednesday that his complaints were not substantiated. Ellis sent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin a letter in November 2018 saying he had learned of at least six instances of sexual harassment or assault within the 115th Fighter Wing’s Security Forces Squadron. His complaints sparked a federal investigation that drove the Guard’s leader, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, to resign.