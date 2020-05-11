Vernon County offering small business loans

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - To help local businesses, Vernon County's Economic Development Committee is making zero-interest loans of up to $5,000 available.

“Our businesses are suffering due to circumstances beyond their control, and it’s important we at the local level do all we can to help,” says Garrick Olerud, Vernon County’s Economic Development Loan Committee Chair in a statement. “By offering no-interest relief loans of up to $5,000, we hope to help support some of the vital businesses that serve as this county’s

economic engine through their time of greatest need.”

The loans can help those businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak with funds for rent, mortgages, utilities, or other financial obligations.

The county has set aside $150,000 for the loans.

Those interested in applying have until May 26 at 4 p.m. to submit their application which can be found online here.