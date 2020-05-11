What you need to know for Tuesday’s special election

Chippewa County (WQOW) - An empty seat in Congress is looking to be filled Tuesday during the special election for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district.

Republican Senator Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are vying for the seat after Republican Sean Duffy resigned in September, citing health complications with a child.

Voters across the 21-county district will be heading to the polls Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers announced no changes would be made to the special election.

With safety in mind, county election officials said voters can rest assured that all precautions will be taken.

"We'll be making sure our poll workers are protected as well, they're going to be wearing gloves and masks," said Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler. "We have hand sanitizer, sanitizing solutions and everyone will get a different pen to use. We're just making sure everything is wiped down after every voter. Again, just trying to make sure that we're keeping everything all clean, ready for all the voters to come in there."

Sadler said luckily, there was no difficulty finding poll workers for this special election. However, she still expects a lower voter turnout Tuesday given the pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, as of Friday morning, clerks across the district had received nearly 111,000 absentee ballot requests. In Chippewa County, just over 1,500 requests had been received as of Monday.

This 7th Congressional district seat will be back on the ballot for a primary in August and the winner of a two-year term will be decided in November.

The 7th Congressional District comprises much of northern Wisconsin but includes parts of Jackson and Monroe counties.

