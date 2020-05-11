Winona Health offering antibody testing

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19) for the public.

Anyone wanting that testing can go to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test. The test will be done provided they have not had this test within the past two weeks.

The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection.

For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.