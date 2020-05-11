6.4 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 9 more dead; Two new La Crosse Co. cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin achieved a 14-day average decline in the percent of test results that come back positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,069 new test results, of which 199--or 6.4 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Sunday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers had said they would monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

As of Monday, the state met three of the six criteria laid out in the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 10,418.

Wisconsin has 51 labs capable of processing a total of 13,795 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 108,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 409 Wisconsinites. That is up 9 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

On Monday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,176. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Monday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, one more than the day before. One of the six is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Six are in use at this time.

Two new cases were reported by the La Crosse County Health Department. One is a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s. Both have moderate to severe symptoms according to the health department. The two new cases bring the county's total to 35. There is also one person hospitalized in the county.

Vernon County said they also have one new case, a man in his 50s who is recovering at home. One positive case remains hospitalized.

Grant County also reported one new case. They now have 68 in the county along with two new deaths Sunday for a total of nine fatalities.