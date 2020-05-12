3 teens charged with attacking woman at transit stop

Three teenagers have been charged with attacking a woman at a transit stop in St. Paul last week. The 15-year-olds are charged with harassment with intent to injure and fifth-degree assault. The attack captured on video and circulated on social media shows the teens surrounding the woman on a transit platform May 4 and one kicking her in the face. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says the Asian American Organizing Project, based in St. Paul, issued a statement that said some members expressed the concern the attack appeared to be racially motivated. The woman is Asian and the suspects are black. Prosecutors in Ramsey County say that doesn’t appear to be the case.