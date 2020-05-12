Cameron Park Farmers Market opens Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local farmers market returns this week, offering fresh, local food in a time of uncertainty.

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association continues to monitor health guidelines to keep the markets safe. In doing so, they are asking customers to be efficient, limit shoppers to one per household and pay attention to the signage directing traffic. They also urge those who feel sick to stay home.

For those who cannot shop at the market, they can take part in an online option. Shoppers can pre-order their items at cameronparkmarket.org and pick them up curbside.

Some of the extras offered by the market have been postponed for now. These include the teaching kitchens and food demonstrations, food samples, live music and market trivia.

Shoppers can learn more by visiting the market's website.