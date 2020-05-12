Deadly parking lot altercation results in charges

A deadly altercation in the parking lot of a Menards store in La Crosse has resulted in reckless homicide charges. Fifty-year-old Matthew Kinstler is being held in the death of 79-year-old Russell Paulson. According to a criminal complaint, Kinstler accused Paulson of dinging his SUV in the parking lot May 1, began yelling at him and tipped the cowboy hat off his head. The complaint says Paulson slapped Kinstler who then took Paulson’s walking stick and struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, the La Crosse Tribune reported. Paulson died at a hospital May 4. Kinstler told police he acted in self-defense.