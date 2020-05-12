Donation Pavers go in at new Riverside Bandshell

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverside Bandshell is in its final stages of completion, and this week, the donation pavers went in.

These pavers ranged from a $500 donation for the small one, up to $50,000 for a large stone.

It gives the local community the opportunity to be a part of the final product today, and for many years to come.

Over 300 pavers were placed at the new band shell.

Co-Chair of the Bandshell Consortium Committee Dave Clements says that those that contributed get to be a part of something special. "It just represents their commitment to the community, their belief in this project, their enjoyment of coming into the park whether it's for Moon Tunes or the Concert Band or the Jazz Orchestra, or any other kind of activity."

After the pavers, there are still a few finishing touches to complete like landscaping and lighting. They hope to have much of the project done in the next few weeks.