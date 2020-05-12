Family establishes GoFundMe for man killed in Menard’s Parking Lot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of the man who was killed in a Menard's Parking Lot has established a GoFundMe to honor his memory.

Russell Paulson was killed in Menard's Parking Lot after a verbal argument got physical.

The Paulson family would like to establish a memorial bench with a plaque at one of Russell's favorite birding spots. Paulson had a passion for the outdoors and wildlife.

All extra proceeds will be donated to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

You can donate by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/russellpaulson