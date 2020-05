WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Couleecap announced Tuesday that they have received a $1,000 grant from Festival Foods.

They plan on using the money to support outreach programs for the homeless in the region.

In addition to Festival Food's donation, Couleecap also received $4,000 in federal funding, which is going towards supporting homelessness relief and support outreach programs in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, and Vernon counties.