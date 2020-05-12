Flyover honors healthcare workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple of thousand people turned out around Tuesday evening to watch as healthcare workers in the area were honored for their efforts.

Four jets from the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard flew across Wisconsin to celebrate healthcare workers.

Part of the flight included a pass over Mayo Clinic Health System Gundersen Health System.

From there, the guard turned east and flew over the Tomah VA Medical Center.

The salute, called Wings Over Wisconsin, took the jets from places across Wisconsin including Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, and Marshfield before returning to their home base in Madison.

Some of the video is from our sister station WQOW when the jets flew over Eau Claire.