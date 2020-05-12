Iola 2020 car show canceled, rally planned instead

IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) - Organizers for the 2020 Iola car show announced Tuesday morning via a Facebook post they have made the decision to cancel the event.

Executive director Joe Opperman says the decision was a difficult one, as 2020 would have marked the festival's 48th year, but that it would not have been responsible to host the event.

In its place, Opperman has announced the first-ever Rally for Iola.

Details are still scarce, but the release says the rally would feature a drive-thru of show grounds and a car cruise for participants.

At the moment, the announcement says only the swap meet and flea markets of the car show are cancelled. Opperman hopes as the summer goes on, other parts of the show or broader festival will be able to be held.